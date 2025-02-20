John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $12.95. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 122,395 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

