John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $12.95. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 122,395 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
