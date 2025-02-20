Jordan Park Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,038,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,823 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.