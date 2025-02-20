Jordan Park Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $167.96 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

