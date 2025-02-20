JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

