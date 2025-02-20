JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Plans Dividend of $1.25

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20.

JSB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFWV remained flat at $89.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. JSB Financial has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

