Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,030 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.6 %

BZ opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

