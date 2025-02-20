KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 30,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth $37,471,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 605,257 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $10,867,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in KE by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Stock Up 2.4 %

BEKE opened at $20.08 on Thursday. KE has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.76.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

