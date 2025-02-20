Keith Jensen Sells 23,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.19. 6,894,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,832. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 381,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.