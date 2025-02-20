Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 1,488 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.82 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

