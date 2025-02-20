Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 1,488 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Trading Down 6.5 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $103.82 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
