Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 145.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

