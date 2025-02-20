Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

KMX opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

