Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.43 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

