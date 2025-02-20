Kestra Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.92 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

