Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.17 and its 200 day moving average is $522.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

