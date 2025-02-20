KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

