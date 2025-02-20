Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading 75% Higher – Time to Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 75% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,255,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 615,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.