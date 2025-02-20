Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 181.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,944 shares of company stock valued at $30,214,186. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

