Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 896.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 54.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

