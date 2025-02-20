Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 697,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

