Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $122.86 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $87.22 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.99.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.