Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

