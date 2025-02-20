Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $176.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $131.47 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $122.76 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leidos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

