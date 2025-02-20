Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $32.14. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1,468,783 shares.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

