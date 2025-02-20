Liberty Energy Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,720,080.99. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

