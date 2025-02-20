Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.05. 56,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 340,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 5,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,454,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,293 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,056,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 761,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

