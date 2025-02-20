Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 18,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $110,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,610.16. This trade represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

