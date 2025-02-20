Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

