Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Linde were worth $154,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $462.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

