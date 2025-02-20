LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 118 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $128.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

