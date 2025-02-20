LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 120,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6,867.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

