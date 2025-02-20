LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.