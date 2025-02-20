Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.9 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Loar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 217,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares in the company, valued at $313,748,592.59. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,110,093.96. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.