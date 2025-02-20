Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 60,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 119,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Lotus Technology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.09.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
