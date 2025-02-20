Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. SkyWater Technology comprises about 1.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
SkyWater Technology Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several research firms have issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
