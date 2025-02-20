Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.51%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Luckin Coffee stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 4,278,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of -0.71.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
