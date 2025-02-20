Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Luckin Coffee stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 4,278,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of -0.71.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

