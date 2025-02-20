MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 44381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

