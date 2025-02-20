Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

