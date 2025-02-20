MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 8,194,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,645,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,375. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MARA by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 1,248,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MARA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 1,240,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,416,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

