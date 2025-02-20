Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given a $7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Get Free Report) received a $7.50 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maricann Group from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

