MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.570 EPS.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 68,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

