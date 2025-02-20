MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.20. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 2,677 shares.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 9.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
