MaxLinear (MXL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2025 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – MaxLinear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2025 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – MaxLinear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MXL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,413.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 896,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 929,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 201,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,813.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 1,190,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,659,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

