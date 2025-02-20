Maytree Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Oracle makes up approximately 1.9% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,000,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

ORCL opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $507.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.51 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.