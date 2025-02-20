MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 664,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 69,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $839.92 million, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.