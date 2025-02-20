Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.81, but opened at $87.96. Medtronic shares last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 2,848,721 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

