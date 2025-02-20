Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,932 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in Nutrien by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NTR opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

