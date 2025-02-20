Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 69.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,180 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,311. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

