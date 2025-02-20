Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

