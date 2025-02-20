Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

