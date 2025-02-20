Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $101.91 Million Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Enlight Renewable Energy accounts for 1.7% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $101,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 482,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

